Chris Evans choked up watching crowd-pleasing Avengers: Endgame moment

Chris Evans choked up during the premiere of Avengers: Endgame when the crowd reacted to his character's big moment.

The 39-year-old actor has played Steve Rogers and his superhero alter-ego Captain America since 2011 and has starred in seven movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, alongside the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Scarlett Johansson.

Evans, who ended his tenure as the iconic all-American hero in the 2019 movie, has revealed there was one moment during the premiere of Joe and Anthony Russo's blockbuster that he was overcome with emotion.

"The first time I saw Endgame was at the premiere. Normally I see the films I work on well in advance, and I rarely sit through premieres. But being the last instalment of a ten-year journey, I wanted to experience this final film the same way the audience would," he told Empire magazine. "When Cap lifts Mjölnir, our theatre went absolutely berserk. Even though I knew the moment was coming, I still got emotional."

The scene towards the end of the movie sees Captain America lift up Thor's mystical hammer as the clan of superheroes battle supervillain Thanos to save mankind from extinction.

It was a moment that many Marvel fans had waited for, and the scene prompted cinema audiences to go wild, with videos of their reactions going viral on social media.

"Friends and family would send me clips from theatres around the world losing their collective s**t at this moment," Evans laughed. "Seeing those reactions, and knowing that I was lucky enough to be a part of those memories for those people, made me feel a sense of pride and gratitude that I'll never be able to properly express.

"In those moments I'm not an actor, or even an adult; I'm a little kid again completely captivated by the power and magic that movies can wield. Damn it... I'm getting choked up."