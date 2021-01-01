Arnold Schwarzenegger receives Covid-19 vaccine

Arnold Schwarzenegger received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The actor and former California Governor posted a video of himself receiving the injection while seated in his car with the window open and a face mask on. The footage showed a medical volunteer wearing a face shield cleaning his right bicep with a wipe, administering the vaccine, and applying a plaster.

"Put that needle down," he joked in the clip, presumably making a reference to his line "Put that cookie down now" from his 1996 festive movie Jingle All the Way.

After he receives the shot, the camera pulls in for a close-up and Schwarzenegger says, "Alright, I just got my vaccine, and I will recommend it to anyone and everyone."

Dropping another movie reference, he added, "Come with me if you want to live", a popular phrase from The Terminator franchise.

To accompany the video, the 73-year-old tweeted, "Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you're eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live!"

He also thanked LA Mayor Eric Garcetti for personally checking him into the drive-through site, with him adding, "What a crazy surprise."

Schwarzenegger is the latest celebrity to receive the Covid-19 vaccine - he follows in the footsteps of Sir David Attenborough, Dame Judi Dench, Dame Joan Collins, and Sir Ian McKellen, among others.