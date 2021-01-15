Armie Hammer warned by police over 'Miss Cayman' Instagram video

Armie Hammer received a warning from police over an inappropriate video of a woman on his secret Instagram account.

The Call Me By Your Name star's private account on the social media site was revealed last week, when one video, featuring Armie giving viewers a tour of his hotel suite, leaked online.

In the footage, obtained by the Daily Mail, he pretended to ignore a woman posing in little-to-nothing on all fours on the bed, but used the accompanying caption to boast about "f**king Ms. Cayman again" while visiting the islands to spend time with his two kids with his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, who had been isolating there instead of returning to Los Angeles.

Now, the New York Post's gossip column Page Six has revealed that video sparked an interview with the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS), who spoke to the actor last Friday over the video.

"On January 15, 2021, the RCIPS received an allegation of misuse of ICT in relation to a suggestive video which had been posted on social media," a police rep told Page Six in a statement. "Officers investigated the matter and spoke to the suspect, who was warned about his conduct, in accordance with the wishes of the complainant."

Hammer was not brought into police custody or arrested, and the case is now closed.

Following the emergence of the video, Hammer issued a statement, admitting the footage does belong to him, but was taken without his permission from his profile.

"I would like to clarify that the person in my video, which was stolen from my private Instagram, is not Miss Cayman," he told the Cayman Compass.

"I am genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humour may have caused. My deep sympathies to Miss Cayman, who I don't know, and to the entire organisation, as I had no intentions of implying she was actually Miss Cayman."