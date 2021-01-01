Chrissy Teigen reacts as new President Joe Biden follows her on Twitter

Chrissy Teigen was stunned when she learned her Twitter account is one of only 12 pages that Joe Biden's official POTUS page follows on the social media site.

After Biden took over from outgoing president Donald Trump on Wednesday, he also gained access to the POTUS Twitter account, which was given a complete blank slate in terms of followers and who is being followed.

Fans were quick to note that Biden follows just 12 people on Twitter - including his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, members of his communications team - and Chrissy.

Reacting to the news, which was shared with her thanks to a fan's screenshot, Chrissy wrote: "OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!"

The Lip Sync Battle star also revealed she was relieved to be able to see Biden's tweets, after her spat with Trump - during which he called her "foul-mouthed" - led to her being blocked by the POTUS account.

"my heart oh my god lmao (laughing my a*s off) I can finally see the president’s tweets and they probably won’t be unhinged," Chrissy continued.

Earlier that day, she reached out to Biden via his personal Twitter account asking for a follow.

"hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz (sic)," she wrote.

Chrissy was in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday to accompany her husband John Legend, who performed a cover of Nina Simone's Feeling Good for the Celebrating America TV special that night.

And it was a vastly different experience for the presenter, who took to Instagram to share a shot of herself, John and their children on the Capitol steps, as she wrote alongside it: "Just incredible to be here. sober. I know that's weird but it's like...a different world for me. everything is new and better. very happy. the most happy bigly happy (sic)."