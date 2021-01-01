Bridgerton lands season two renewal ahead of spring production start

Racy period drama Bridgerton has officially scored a season two renewal, with actor Jonathan Bailey taking centre stage as his character Anthony searches for a suitable wife.

Just a month after the series debuted on streaming service Netflix, executives have formally given the green light to another season, with production set to get underway in the U.K. this spring.

The news was shared in a special edition of show narrator Lady Whistledown's Society Paper, which was posted online on Thursday, confirming the Bridgerton storyline would continue with a focus on the titular family's eldest child, Anthony.

The series, narrated by Dame Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown, is inspired by the book franchise of the same name by Julia Quinn, with season two based on the 2000 novel, The Viscount Who Loved Me.

"The incomparable cast of Bridgerton will return to production in Spring 2021," the Society Paper read.

Casting for Anthony's new love interests is currently underway.

Quinn's fictional series features eight books, with each story revolving around the love life of each Bridgerton sibling.

Season one of the Netflix adaptation, created by Chris Van Dusen and co-produced by TV mogul Shonda Rhimes, centred on the romance between Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings Simon Bassett, respectively portrayed by Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page.

Van Dusen wants to bring Dynevor and Page back for season two in some capacity, although he's not yet sure how much they will feature.

Asked if they will return for another run, he told U.S. breakfast show Today: "I hope so. They are now, of course, the Duke and Duchess of Hastings, but in my mind they will always be Bridgertons and I think they will always be part of the show."