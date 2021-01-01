Arnold Schwarzenegger blasts COVID vaccine sceptics

Arnold Schwarzenegger has attacked COVID vaccine doubters in an angry Facebook post a day after receiving his jab in Los Angeles.

The actor and former California Governor shared a video of his vaccination at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday and then turned to social media to spar with those insisting the injection wasn't for them.

"I always say you should know your strengths and listen to the experts. If you want to learn about building biceps, listen to me, because I’ve spent my life studying how to get the perfect peak and I have been called the greatest bodybuilder of all time," the Terminator star wrote in a comment to anti-vaxxers.

"Dr. Fauci and all of the virologists and epidemiologists and doctors have studied diseases and vaccines for their entire lives, so I listen to them and I urge you to do the same," he went on.

"In general, I think if the circle of people you trust gets smaller and smaller and you find yourself more and more isolated, it should be a warning sign that you're going down a rabbit hole of misinformation," Schwarzenegger proclaimed, adding: "It takes strength to admit you don’t know everything."

He concluded the post by musing: "Weakness is thinking you don’t need expert advice and only listening to sources that confirm what you want to believe."

Arnie has previously savaged those who were refusing to wear facemasks for political reasons last summer, stating: "Anyone making it a political issue is an absolute moron who can't read."