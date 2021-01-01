NEWS Paul Bettany's kids totally unimpressed with dad's Marvel superhero status Newsdesk Share with :





Paul Bettany's kids aren't remotely interested in their dad's Marvel movie stardom.



The Brit, who's winning rave reviews for his role as robot Vision in new Disney+ TV series WandaVision, shares two kids with his wife Jennifer Connelly - 17-year-old Stellan and Agnes Lark, nine - but they seem non-plussed that their father, who also voiced Iron Man Tony Stark's virtual assistant JARVIS, has become a Marvel favourite.



"If my kids are impressed by me, they're doing an incredible job hiding it from me," Bettany told superfan Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show.



"My daughter has just always tortured me with preferring other superheroes to me and now what she’s done is just moved on entirely from Marvel and said she's only interested in Star Wars," he revealed, joking: "I mean, she's an incredibly cruel child, you know."



But Bettany's not the only big star his daughter has rejected: "She told me she prefers Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.'s character) to me," he went on.



"I told Robert Downey (Jr.) and then Downey got on the phone with her. At that point she'd already moved onto (Marvel Avengers co-star) Mark Ruffalo, you know. She wasn’t going to actually give that to Downey. It was very funny," he laughed.