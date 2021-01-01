NEWS Mayim Bialik auditioned for The Big Bang Theory to get health insurance Newsdesk Share with :





Mayim Bialik auditioned for the role of Amy Farrah Fowler in The Big Bang Theory so she could secure health insurance.



The former child star insisted she didn't expect to become a regular on the hit comedy show but needed to book an acting job to lock in insurance via the Screen Actors Guild.



"I was running out of health insurance because that’s not considered a human right in this country," Mayim told The Social.



"I had a toddler and a newborn and I had been a grad student and my insurance was expiring. I figured, 'If I can just get even a couple of jobs, like, here or there, I'll be able to get insurance again'," she explained.



"I did not expect to be a regular on a television show. I had been teaching neuroscience. I've tutored Hebrew. I've tutored piano. I wear a lot of hats, you know," the actress went on.



"I eventually auditioned for this show, called The Big Bang Theory, which I had never seen, and it changed my life and I got insurance," she reflected.



The show keeps on giving - her Big Bang co-star Jim Parsons recruited her to star in his new TV comedy Call Me Kat, which debuted earlier this month.