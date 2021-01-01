NEWS Priyanka Chopra chased down White Tiger role Newsdesk Share with :





Priyanka Chopra has confessed that she followed director Ramin Bahrani around the world in a bid to land her role in The White Tiger.



“I chased after it,” Chopra, who plays character Pinky Madam in the drama, told USA Today.



“I auditioned for it multiple times. I begged them to let me be an executive producer so I could put support behind it," she went on, explaining that she met with Bahrani in multiple cities, desperate to be part of the film.



Based on Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, The White Tiger tells the story of an Indian villager who gets a job as a chauffeur for a wealthy family, becoming a driver to their youngest son, who has returned to India with his new American wife (Chopra).



The Netflix movie challenges traditional social dynamics, which 38-year-old Chopra said is a message that ultimately transcends its setting.



“How many times has it been that you've driven past a homeless person or a homeless shelter and not thought about it?" she asked, adding: "Class disparity is what this movie is talking about, and that is super-universal. ... The majority of the world lives in very harsh circumstances.”



The actress, who is also an executive producer, stars alongside Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao, Mahesh Manjrekar and Nalneesh Neel in the film.