Dustin Diamond in good spirits after first round of chemo

Saved By the Bell star Dustin Diamond has completed his first round of chemotherapy in his stage four cancer battle.



The actor was hospitalised earlier this month after complaining of body aches, and representatives for the star have confirmed he had been diagnosed with stage four small cell carcinoma.



According to TMZ, the 'cancer started elsewhere in his body and metastasized in his lungs’, and the condition is commonly referred to as ‘advanced lung cancer’.



His team also told the website that the 44-year-old is “doing everything” he could to beat the disease.



Now that the first round of chemo has been completed, Dustin is reportedly preparing to embark on round two while also preparing to begin physical therapy.



A representative for the star added that Dustin, famed for playing Screech Powers in Saved By The Bell, is determined to remain optimistic about the situation and has been keeping busy playing video games and his bass guitar.



It was recently reported that the actor would be spending a long time in hospital and faces a difficult road to recovery.



“It's not good, it's not good at all. He's going to be in the hospital for a while. He's getting through his treatments now,” a source told Us Weekly. “He's going through a lot of pain, but he still keeps his spirits up. Right now, he's just suffering.”