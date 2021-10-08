NEWS No Time to Die delayed for third time Newsdesk Share with :





The release of No Time to Die has been delayed for a third time.



The thriller, featuring Daniel Craig in his final appearance as MI5 spy James Bond, was originally due to hit cinemas in April last year but was pushed until November amid the coronavirus pandemic.



It was then pushed back once again, from November to 2 April this year, but MGM bosses announced on Thursday that the 25th James Bond movie will now be released on 8 October.



"NO TIME TO DIE 8 October 2021," the official James Bond Twitter account posted.



No Time to Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, also stars Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Lea Seydoux, Ana de Armas, and Ben Whishaw.



Despite three vaccines being approved and rolled out across the world, cases of Covid-19 continue to rise, with the U.K. reporting more than 94,000 deaths since the outbreak began, while that figure stands at more 410,000 in the U.S.



And No Time to Die isn't the only movie delayed by the ongoing Covid-19 health crisis.



Ghostbusters: Afterlife, starring Paul Rudd and Finn Wolfhard, has been bumped from 11 June to 11 November, while Sony's video-game adaptation Uncharted, with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, is moving from a July release date to February 2022.



Camila Cabello's live-action musical version of Cinderella has also moved to 16 July, and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway has been delayed until 11 June.



Marvel's anti-hero blockbuster Morbius, starring Jared Leto, will now be released in January 2022, while Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho moves from April to 22 October.



It's also been widely speculated that the Fast & Furious sequel F9 will be bumped from its 28 May release date, but Universal officials are yet to comment.