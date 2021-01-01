NEWS Naya Rivera's final home sells in nine days Newsdesk Share with :





The California property Naya Rivera called home prior to her tragic death has been snapped up after just nine days on the market.



The Glee star purchased the Los Feliz pad in 2018, and it was put up for sale on 6 January, six months after the actress drowned during a boating excursion on Lake Piru.



According to the New York Post, the recently renovated four-bedroom, three-bathroom house wasn't available for long - an offer was accepted on 15 January, selling for just under $2.7 million (£2 million) - $100,000 (£73,000) more than Rivera paid for it in 2018.



The two-storey property also features a designer open kitchen, a newly installed pool, farmhouse master bath, an oversized patio off the master bedroom, and natural white oak hardwood flooring throughout.



She had moved in with her son Josey following her divorce from actor Ryan Dorsey, the father of her five-year-old boy.



Rivera died at the age of 33 after accidentally drowning while swimming with her son in the California lake in July last year. Her body was recovered from the lake after a five-day search.