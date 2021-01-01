Regina King: 'One Night in Miami shows Black men as strong and vulnerable'

Regina King's directorial debut One Night in Miami shows the "strength and vulnerability" of Black men.

The Watchmen actress was tired of seeing Black men portrayed as one-dimensional, so felt thrilled to finally find a script that offered a fresh perspective. She is proud that the film's stars Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Leslie Odom Jr., and Aldis Hodge had the opportunity to add layers to their characters.

"It really humanised them," she said in an interview with InStyle. "I feel like we don't get the opportunity to see Black men like this, and most of us have Black men who are this layered in our lives, who have this much love and strength and vulnerability, all of those things, in one."

One Night in Miami, currently available on Amazon Prime Video, follows a fictional meeting between Malcolm X, Muhammed Ali, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke in a hotel room in 1964, as they celebrate Ali's famous win over Sonny Liston and discuss their roles in the civil rights movement.

While Regina was keen to try her hand at directing and had been searching for the right script, she was originally looking for a different type of story.

"I told them I would love to do a film that was a love story with a historical backdrop, like a Titanic," she smiled.