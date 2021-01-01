NEWS Hugh Grant in talks to reunite with Guy Ritchie for Five Eyes Newsdesk Share with :





Hugh Grant is in talks to join Guy Ritchie's upcoming action-thriller Five Eyes.



The Notting Hill star played against type when he was cast as sleazy private investigator Fletcher in Ritchie's 2019 crime comedy, and Grant could be returning for more crime capers with the Snatch director, according to Deadline.



If he does board the project, formerly known as Five Eyes, Grant would join Ritchie regular Jason Statham as well as Aubrey Plaza and Cary Elwes.



Statham stars as an MI6 agent who is recruited by a global intelligence agency to track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology that threatens to disrupt the world order. Reluctantly paired with CIA high-tech expert, he sets off on a globe-trotting mission where he will have to use all of his charm, ingenuity and stealth to track down and infiltrate a billionaire arms broker.



The movie, which is being shot in Qatar and Turkey, is being directed by Ritchie from a screenplay written by Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies. He is also producing the project with Atkinson and Miramax's Bill Block.



Grant was recently seen starring opposite Nicole Kidman in HBO TV miniseries The Undoing, for which he's received a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Actor in a Limited Series of Movie Made For Television, and as historian Tennyson Foss in Black Mirror's mockumentary-style special Death to 2020.



Ritchie has already wrapped production on another crime movie - Wrath of Man, previously known as Cash Truck, which also stars Statham, as well as Josh Hartnett and Scott Eastwood.