Dave Chappelle cancels Texas shows after testing positive for Covid-19

Comedian Dave Chappelle has tested positive for Covid-19.

The stand-up star has scrapped a planned series of shows in Austin, Texas after learning he has contracted the coronavirus.

His representative told TMZ that Chappelle was in quarantine but has not yet experienced any symptoms.

The comedian performed the first of five shows at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater on Wednesday, but Thursday's show was scrapped, along with performances on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The 47-year-old was pictured at the venue earlier this week with comedian Joe Rogan, who co-headlined some dates, and guests Elon Musk and Grimes.

In a statement to TMZ, Rogan insisted he was in the clear.

"Because people are asking, I was not exposed to the person who had covid and I have tested negative every day this week. Also, the person that gave covid to Dave was NOT Elon’s partner, Grimes," he stated.

Previously, a series of outdoor comedy shows Chappelle staged at his farm in Ohio last year were scrapped due to a crew member's "possible" Covid-19 exposure.

Social distancing, face masks, hand sanitiser, temperature checks and access to daily tests were all part of the show's protocol.

Chris Rock, David Letterman, Jon Stewart, Tiffany Haddish, Michael Che, Sarah Silverman, Louis C.K., and Michelle Wolf were among the stars who took to the stage alongside Chappelle for the Intimate Socially Distanced Affair shows in Yellow Springs.