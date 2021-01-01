NEWS Jonathan Bailey: 'Bridgerton is going to get even sexier in season two' Newsdesk Share with :





Jonathan Bailey has promised that Bridgerton is going to get "even sexier" in the upcoming second season.



It was announced on Thursday that the Netflix series, which has become the breakout hit of the year, will return for a second run that focuses largely on Bailey's character, Lord Anthony Bridgerton.



The actor then spoke to Entertainment Tonight about what he is expecting from season two.



“It’s just going to get more exciting and convoluted and sexier, I think," he told the outlet.



"(It will) be pushing boundaries every single way. (I know) that the story is going to be really exciting," he went on.

While Bailey didn't say exactly when the next season will start shooting, he hinted that it will be soon, as he has "started to grow" the sideburns needed for the role.



Bailey has also been doing his best to stay in good shape, as the programme - which became known for its racy scenes - is likely to see him shed his clothes on more than a few occasions in the next series.



“I’m actually doing a lot of paddleboarding at the moment and swimming in the sea because I live on the coast," he smiled.



"Part of the excitement for all of us (is) to really get fit and be able to enjoy the scenes," he added.