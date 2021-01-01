NEWS George Clooney turned up to work drunk on One Fine Day set Newsdesk Share with :





George Clooney had to film a scene with Michelle Pfeiffer while he was still drunk after a heavy night out with pal and business partner Rande Gerber.



Clooney admitted he was far from professional when he showed up on the set of 1996 film One Fine Day still hammered.



The actor made the confession while chatting to Pfeiffer for a Variety Studio: Actors on Actors segment, revealing he didn't think he had work the next day when he agreed to a night out with his friend.



"I woke up... and I was like, 'I feel OK!'" George said, "and I looked in the mirror and I was like, 'Ah, I'm still drunk'."

The Academy Award-winner went on, recounting: "I got to the set and walked into the trailer and you (Pfeiffer) looked at me and you go, 'What?' and I was like, 'I didn’t know we were going to work today', and you go, 'You’re still drunk!'"



"I kept trying to spray whatever mouth spray I could because I smelled like a distillery," he recalled.

Clooney also upset the film's makeup crew by taking an elbow to the face during a lunchtime basketball game.



"I broke my eye socket," he chuckled, "It kept swelling and I was like, 'I can still shoot'. Remember, we actually shot scenes where we blocked half of my face with a kid?"