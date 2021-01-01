Naomi Campbell pays touching tribute to tragic godson

Naomi Campbell has paid tribute to her tragic godson, Harry Brant, in a touching Instagram post.

The 24-year-old died of an accidental overdose earlier this month, and now Campbell has offered up her thoughts on the death of her friend Stephanie Seymour's son.

"It's taken me a few days to get my head around this to digest the fact my beautiful godson Harry has gone to the spiritual world," Naomi writes. "Since you were a baby you had this innate magical joy, that you bought (sic) to all who was around you (sic). I would take you to meetings, and they would ask me if they could hire you, you were not even 10 years old, smart as a whip, creativity bursting from you on every level.

"Harry you've taken (a) piece of my heart, we never judged each other, our (relation)ship was always honest. Too young, to go. I will love you unconditionally always."

Socialite Harry, the son of Seymour and billionaire Peter Brant, died after a long struggle with addiction.

"We will forever be saddened that his life was cut short by this devastating disease," a family statement read. "He achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done. Harry was not just our son. He was also a wonderful brother, loving grandson, favourite uncle and a caring friend. He was a creative, loving and powerful soul that brought light into so many people's hearts. He was truly a beautiful person inside and out."