Ben Affleck refuses roles that take him away from his kids

Ben Affleck refuses to accept film roles that take him out of town and away from his kids.



The Oscar winner shares three children - 15-year-old Violet, Seraphina, 12, and eight-year-old Samuel - with his estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, and admitted he tries to spend as much time as possible with them when he's not working.



"I just can’t do it," he told pal Sacha Baron Cohen in a new Variety interview when asked about turning down jobs that require filming on location, or even in other countries.



"It's not worth it to be away from my kids," he went on.



"If I’m going to travel, there had better be something really satisfying that I think they’ll see at some point, hopefully," he explained, joking: "Although my kids are like, 'Dad, we don’t want to watch your movies!'"



Elsewhere in the interview, 48-year old Affleck reflected on the acting roles he has pursued as his career matures.

"I don’t know how much longer I’m going to be the “not-25-year-old” guy. But there are more interesting roles," he mused.



"People with whom you can identify are more interesting to me because I no longer have the ability to do something when I’m bored halfway through it and hate it," Affleck contemplated.