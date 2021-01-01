NEWS Filmmaker Rob Cohen denies Asia Argento's sexual assault accusations Newsdesk Share with :





Rob Cohen has denied allegations he drugged and sexually assaulted his xXx leading lady Asia Argento, calling the actress' new claims "bewildering".



Argento made the allegations in a recent Milan Daily interview, claiming Cohen made her drink anaesthetic GHB.

"At the time, I really didn’t know what it was," she told the publication.



"I woke up in the morning naked in his bed... I talk about it in my autobiography," she shared.



Argento's memoir, Anatomy of a Wild Heart, will hit shelves in her native Italy on 26 January.



During an appearance on an entertainment news show, Verissimo Argento said she felt compelled to tell all after two women spoke out against Cohen, including his daughter.



He was previously accused of assaulting an unnamed victim while she was unconscious in 2015, and faced allegations from his daughter, Valkyrie Weather, who accused him of molesting her when she was a child.



Cohen denied the allegations in both cases, and now in a statement obtained by People, a spokesperson for the 71-year-old has further refuted the claims.



"Mr. Cohen categorically denies Asia Argento's accusation of assault against him as absolutely false," it said.



It went on: "When they worked together, they had an excellent working relationship and Mr. Cohen considered her a friend, so this claim dating back to 2002 is bewildering, especially given what has been reported about her in recent years."



Argento, who also spoke out against fallen studio boss Harvey Weinstein in a 2017 The New Yorker article, was accused of sexual assault by former child actor and musician Jimmy Bennett, who once played her son in the 2004 movie The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things. He was just 17 at the time of the alleged encounter at a California hotel in 2013.



The actress denied the allegations, claiming her co-star reportedly pounced on her. The case was later settled after her late partner, Anthony Bourdain, paid the actor $380,000 (£278,000).