Anne Hathaway lucked out with easy second pregnancy while filming The Witches

Anne Hathaway feels "very lucky" she was pregnant with her second son while shooting The Witches, because she wouldn't have been able to get through the project if she was carrying her firstborn.

The actress experienced a "very different" pregnancy when carrying Jack, who is now 14 months old, to when she was expecting four-year-old Jonathan, and doesn't think she would have been capable of working during her first go-around.

She told OK! magazine: "I feel very lucky that I was pregnant with Jack and not Jonathan because I don't think I could have done it with Jonathan. With Jonathan I was all, 'I can't get off the couch. I want to eat every quesadilla in sight - with ice cream'.

"With Jack, I could eat salads and I could go to the gym. It was a very different experience."

The 38-year-old shares her two boys with husband Adam Shulman.

The Witches, directed by Robert Zemeckis and based on Roald Dahl's novel of the same name, was released across digital platforms in October to mixed reviews. Anne and Warner Bros. execs were forced to apologise after disability campaigners heavily criticised Anne's character, the Grand High Witch, and the decision to make her have three long fingers hidden under gloves, instead of the five fingers and long claws described in book.