Dolly Parton poised to film Grace and Frankie role remotely

Dolly Parton is closer than ever to an onscreen reunion with Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda on Netflix hit Grace and Frankie as producers hope to film her cameo remotely.

Longtime friends Lily and Jane have been trying to find a gap in Dolly's schedule to stage a reunion of their 1980 movie classic 9 to 5 on their comedy series ever since the show launched in 2015. Now, as the cast and crew prepare to resume filming on the seventh and final season, Lily has revealed they have potentially found a workaround to facilitate the country superstar's guest appearance.

"We're always hoping that will happen," the comedy icon shared on U.S. breakfast show Today.

"(We have a) great role for her this time, I think she will, too," Lily added.

"We think she can do it from remote (sic)... because she's unbelievably busy. She's always writing books or writing songs, or doing something for people or helping people in Tennessee," she went on.

Although Dolly hasn't yet had time to date to stop by the Grace and Frankie set in Los Angeles, she gave fans hope of an onscreen get-together in 2017 when she joined her two old pals to serve as guest presenters at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.