Demi Lovato returns to TV for sitcom Hungry

Demi Lovato is returning to TV to front a new sitcom from one of the brains behind Will & Grace.

The Cool for the Summer star, who played a surrogate mum on Will & Grace, will star in Hungry - a single-camera comedy created by the sitcom's writer and executive producer Suzanne Martin.

Hungry stars friends who belong to a food issues group and the show follows them as they help each other look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better.

Lovato, who has been open about her battle with an eating disorder, is also an executive producer, alongside Martin, Will & Grace star Sean Hayes, and her manager Scooter Braun.

Hungry, which has been given a pilot order at U.S. network NBC, will be the first regular TV role for Lovato since she starred in Disney Channel's Sonny with a Chance from 2009 to 2011.

Since then, she's also had guest roles on Glee, From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, and Matador, and was recently seen in Netflix's comedy movie Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga opposite Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams.

Meanwhile, her new YouTube docuseries, which chronicles her recovery from a 2018 drug overdose, will open the virtual 2021 South by Southwest festival in March.