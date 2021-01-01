Colin Trevorrow reflects on once-in-a-lifetime experience filming Jurassic World: Dominion

Colin Trevorrow has reflected on the once-in-a-lifetime experience he had while filming Jurassic World: Dominion.

The filmmaker, who helmed the first Jurassic World movie back in 2015, returned to direct the third and final movie in the dinosaur sequel saga, with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard reprising their roles alongside Jurassic Park icons Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the cast and crew were forced to live together in a hotel in the U.K. for four months during filming, with Universal reportedly shelling out millions on strict health protocols to prevent a coronavirus outbreak on set.

"It's unlike any experience I've ever had and probably ever will have. I lived with my cast for four months while we made this film and we all got to know each other very, very well," Trevorrow told ComicBook.com. "We were able to dig into the film and work on each of these characters in a way that I never would have had the opportunity to do.

"That kind of constant immersion is not really the way that films are made, where people are all living in their separate places and you see them on set."

He also teased fans with details of the upcoming blockbuster and hopes audiences will be pleased with the return of the Neill, Dern, and Goldblum.

"It's a very emotionally rich and thematically rich movie... I really gave all the actors an opportunity to - in a lot of ways - do some writing, to really dig in and find the truth in each of these people. And the product of that is something that I never could have done alone. It's pretty special," he added.

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to be released in June 2022.