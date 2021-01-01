NEWS Jane Fonda to receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at Golden Globes Newsdesk Share with :





Hollywood veteran Jane Fonda will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2021 Golden Globes.



The Oscar-winning actress, whose career spans several decades, with credits in films such as Barbarella, Klute, Barefoot in the Park, 9 to 5, and Netflix show Grace and Frankie, will be presented with honour at the event, taking place in Los Angeles on 28 February.



"For more than five decades, Jane's breadth of work has been anchored in her unrelenting activism, using her platform to address some of the most important social issues of our time," said Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) President Ali Sar in a statement. "Her undeniable talent has gained her the highest level of recognition, and while her professional life has taken many turns, her unwavering commitment to evoking change has remained. We are honored to celebrate her achievements at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards."



Fonda is a double Oscar winner, and has triumphed seven times at the Golden Globes.



Previous Cecil B. DeMille Award honorees include Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey, and Jeff Bridges.