Thoughtful pal convinced Dax Shepard to go public with relapse

Dax Shepard agreed to tell all about his sobriety slip on his podcast last year after a friend convinced him he'd be helping more people if he was honest about his relapse.

The actor told Ellen DeGeneres he didn't want to come clean about his substance abuse issues because he feared he'd lose sponsors of his popular Armchair Expert show - and let down fans, who were struggling with drugs and alcohol.

"I had all kinds of bizarre fears, like, I have sponsors on my show, is that something that could cost me money," he said.

"But the number one thing I was afraid to lose was... I get so much esteem out of being someone who’s vocally sober and I have people who write me, 'I’m month one', or 'I’m week two', and I love that. That's my favourite thing about being in public, so I was just terrified I would lose that. I really cherish that," Dax went on.

So he turned to a pal for advice.

"I have a good friend that said, 'You know, if your real goal is to help people, it’s not very helpful that you're 16 years sober and married to Kristen Bell. That doesn’t help a ton of people," he recalled.

The chat prompted a revelation that he was better off being honest, Dax mused.

"So when it was framed that way to me, it got a lot easier," he reflected.

In a special episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, titled Day 7, Dax confessed to abusing the drugs he had been prescribed to handle the pain of his injuries after breaking multiple bones during a collision with a car over the summer.

In the follow-up episode, he seized the opportunity to thank his followers for their support, proclaiming: "I want to say thanks to all the people that have been so unbelievably lovely to us in response to Day 7. (I'm) struggling with receiving some fraudulent feelings of love based on a f**k up. But, at any rate, I am really, really grateful and there's so many beautiful, nice people."