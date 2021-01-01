NEWS Carey Mulligan still angry about Variety review which focused on her appearance Newsdesk Share with :





Carey Mulligan has taken aim at a Variety critic for remarks written in a review of her new film, because she felt it was unnecessary to suggest she wasn't pretty enough to play a femme fatale.



The Brit challenged the piece in a New York Times profile a month ago, after a writer suggested Promising Young Woman producer Margot Robbie would have been better cast as the vengeful lead, but Mulligan insisted she wasn't griping because her feelings were hurt.



"It wasn't some sort of ego-wounding thing... I fully can see that Margot Robbie is a goddess," Mulligan told the Times.



"It drove me so crazy... I was like, 'Really? For this film, you're going to write something that is so transparent? Now? In 2020?' I just couldn't believe it," she fumed.



Variety bosses have since apologised to Mulligan, stating they regret "the insensitive language and insinuation in our review of Promising Young Woman that minimized her daring performance", but now the actress has tackled the issue again in a new Variety Actors on Actors chat with Zendaya.



"I feel it's important that criticism is constructive," she told the Euphoria star.



"I think it's important that we are looking at the right things when it comes to work, and we're looking at the art, and we're looking at the performance and the way that a film is made," she continued, arguing: "I don't think that goes to the appearance of an actor or your personal preference for what an actor does or doesn't look like, which it felt that that article did."



Mulligan then said the write-up felt disappointing because the theme of Promising Young Woman is to challenge perceptions and preconceived ideas about people.



"I think there's an element to where we have idealized women on screen for so long that I think we start to lose sight of what women really look like... I think if women continually look on screen and don't see themselves, that's not helpful for women or for anyone, really," she pondered.



Reiterating that she didn't feel the criticism was a wound to her personally, Mulligan concluded: "I think we need to see real women portrayed on screen and in all of their complexity."