Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey mark 20 years of The Wedding Planner

Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey have reunited to reminisce over The Wedding Planner, marking 20 years since the romantic comedy was released.

Taking to Instagram Live, the stars chatted about working on the film early in their careers.

"Can you believe it's been 20 years since we did The Wedding Planner?" J.Lo mused.

"I know we've both done a lot since then... - hello Mr. Oscar Winner! - but it still feels like it was just yesterday," she shared.

Recalling that McConaughey was very respectful of her on set, Lopez recollected that the actor even forewarned her before he kissed her in one scene.

"You said, 'Miss Lopez, I'm going to kiss you now.' And I said, 'OK, let's do it. Let's hit it," she laughed.

McConaughey heaped praise on his former co-star, telling her: "You prepare so well for everything you do. I love your intentionality, I love how deliberate you are. You would have it down, you love the choreography. I love your deliberation, and the preparation you have."

Contemplating the changes to the movie industry, the pair also reflected that romantic comedies have declined in recent years.

"In a way, (The Wedding Planner) was the last of the rom-coms," McConaughey said, lamenting: "the rom-com doesn't get made anymore."

Lopez agreed, however, she insisted she was "trying to keep (romcoms) alive", citing her upcoming flick Marry Me, which stars Maluma and Owen Wilson, and Shotgun Wedding, which is poised to begin shooting in the Dominican Republic.