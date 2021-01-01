Elliot Page files for divorce

Juno star Elliot Page has filed for divorce from wife Emma Portner, months after 'coming out' as transgender and non-binary.

The Oscar nominee, formerly known as Ellen Page, wed Canadian dancer and choreographer Portner in early 2018.

According to TMZ, Page filed legal papers in New York to formerly end the three-year marriage after parting ways months ago.

In a statement, the former couple said: "After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer.

"We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends."

They added no further details.

Page, who initially 'came out' as gay in 2014, was first linked to Portner in 2017.

Canadian Page, 33, announced the change of pronouns to "he" and "they" in December, and Portner publicly expressed her support for her spouse, commenting on his Instagram post: "love you so much elliot".

The star's famous friends were also quick to share messages of support following the news.