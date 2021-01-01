Pamela Anderson signs off social media to be 'free' and at one with nature

Pamela Anderson has sworn off social media for the time being.

The former Baywatch star announced her decision on Tuesday with a final Instagram entry.

"This will be my last post on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook," she wrote on Instagram beneath a photo of herself. "I've never been interested in social media and now that I'm settled into the life I'm genuinely inspired by reading and being in nature I am free.

"Thanks for the love. Blessings to you all. Let's hope you find the strength and inspiration to follow your purpose and try not to be seduced by wasted time. Thats what THEY want and can use to make money. Control over your brain (sic)."

More than 26,000 fans have liked the post.

On Twitter she penned: "Goodbye Social Media #hallelulia"

The 53-year-old hasn't physically shut her accounts down, which boast over two million followers combined, just stepped away from them.

In the past, Anderson has used social media to promote her favourite causes and business deals, while campaigning for exiled pal and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.