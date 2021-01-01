Kevin Hart joins Cate Blanchett in Borderlands movie

Kevin Hart has signed up to star alongside Cate Blanchett in Borderlands.

It was announced in May last year that the Australian actress would be playing legendary thief Lilith in the big-screen adaptation of the hit video game, and now it's been revealed that Hart has also boarded the project after months of negotiations, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.

The 41-year-old will play Roland, a skilled ex-soldier-turned-mercenary, in the sci-fi action drama, set to be directed by Eli Roth.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Kevin," the Hostel filmmaker said in a statement. "Borderlands is a different kind of role for him, and we are excited to thrill audiences with a side of Kevin they've never seen before. He's going to be an amazing Roland."

Hart took to social media to announce the news that he would be working on the upcoming blockbuster, which will be penned by Emmy-winning screenwriter Craig Mazin.

"This is a BIG one....So excited to be working with Cate Blanchett & Eli Roth on such an amazing project. 'Borderlands' .....Wooooooow. God is gooooooood!!!!! Let's goooooooo (sic)," the funnyman wrote.

Plot details have been kept under wraps, but the original story of the hit video game, which was launched in 2009, follows a group of four mercenaries who travel to an alien planet to find the Vault.

Nathan Kahane, president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said he was excited to see what Hart will bring to the movie.

"Kevin has been behind some of the world's biggest blockbusters, and our source material is inspired by one of the world's best-selling video games. We love the way our filmmaking team has adapted this story and we couldn't be in better creative hands," he stated.