NEWS Bridgerton cast and crew discuss the hit show tonight on BFI YouTube





Hot on the heels of confirmation that there will be a second series of the Netflix global smash hit BRIDGERTON, the BFI & Radio Time TV Festival present an online discussion with members of the cast and crew, broadcasting globally, for free, on BFI YouTube www.youtube.com/user/BFIfilms tonight (27 January) at 19:00.



The panel is hosted by broadcaster Kirsty Lang, who will be joined by BRIDGERTON creator Chris Van Dusen, costume designer Ellen Mirojnick and cast members Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Bridgerton), Rege-Jean Page (Simon Basset), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury) and Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton).



During the online event, the panel discusses the show's ground-breaking approach to character and plot, diverse casting, use of contemporary music, the adapting process from Julia Quinn’s hugely popular novels, and the prospect of ‘Bridgerton the Musical’ with selected quotes available for publication in promotion of the event:



- Chris Van Dusen on Julie Andrews: “She’s this one-woman regency gossip writer… and to have Julie Andrews narrating this part… she’s amazing and she’s a legend and she really elevated the voice of Lady Whistledown.”

- Chris Van Dusen on whether he’d aspire to adapt all 8 novels: “We know that are 8 Bridgerton siblings, they all have love stories, they all have amazing explorations of all those characters, and I would love to be able to do that on screen for each of them, absolutely.”

- Rege-Jean Page on preparing for the role: “There were endless etiquette lessons, loads of body language lessons, horse riding, boxing. I was up every morning running down to the gym; I had a horrible trainer doing horrible things to me, getting me into wonderful shape so I could do all these things, but also, at all times these conversations were character-led.”

- Nicola Coughlan on skills she learnt for the role of Penelope: “I decided to see how easy it was to listen into people’s conversations, so sometimes I’d be on the tube… and it’s mad what people will say when they don’t know that you’re listening. Because I was trying to think, ‘how does Penelope do this?’… that was something I did, which is maybe a bit creepy, but incredibly helpful for when it came to playing her!”

- Phoebe Dynevor on the appeal of the role: “The women were all going to have real agency no matter what their situation, they were all very much in control of their own destiny… being able to explore that was really interesting for me.”

- Golda Rosheuvel on adding the character of Queen Charlotte to the series: “I think it's really fascinating and very clever of Chris and the team to put a black Queen in this world, that then you are able to push the boundaries out, to make space for a very beautiful, colourful show where black and brown people are at the front and shown in a positive light.”

- Adjoa Andoh on Lady Danbury: “I think for me Lady Danbury is one of those women who we celebrate… who are those gorgeous, tough-talking, hard-working, far-seeing women with a real appetite for life, but who also have an eye on those who are vulnerable and need scooping up… but she also has a slight edge to her, a sort of deliciousness”

- Nicola Coughlan on comparing her role in Bridgerton with her role in Derry Girls: “I feel really privileged that I’ve got to be in two shows, that I loved being in, that celebrate female friendships and how important they are and how formative they are.”

- Claudia Jessie on Eloise and feminism: “You see that the system isn’t really working for anyone, even the people it looks like it might be working for. Other characters internalise things all the time, they struggle to speak about how they feel, whereas Eloise does not have that problem.”

- Jonathan Bailey on his character Anthony and his relationship with Sienna: “You’ve got to fall in love with your character… To exist in a world where basically Sienna is this extraordinary woman, with an extraordinary talent... a world in which being an amazing artist is valued less than being someone of privilege and wealth.”

- Luke Newton on his character Colin Bridgerton: “He’s kind of stuck in the middle and doesn’t really know how to feel, because he’s got such empathy for his sisters and how they’re growing up, but at the same time he’s got these two older brothers that he really looks up to, that he wants to be like.”

- Costume Designer Ellen Mirojnick on the Featheringtons: “When we got to the Featheringtons, who are just totally audacious, we decided to… have a kind of Versace feel to them – everything was a more and over the top, but actually very wearable.”



Bridgerton has become a global phenomenon with audiences and critics alike praising its freshness and originality, breathing new life into the Regency period drama and reimagining the genre for a new generation.