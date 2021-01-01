Lori Loughlin's husband denied early release from prison

Actress Lori Loughlin's husband, Mossimo Giannulli, will not be leaving prison early, despite his health fears.

Lawyers for the 57-year-old fashion designer petitioned lawmakers for an early release, citing coronavirus concerns, but a judge overseeing the case has shot the request down.

According to new legal documents, obtained by TMZ, the judge insists Giannulli, who is serving five months behind bars for his part in the 2019 college admissions scandal, didn't give compelling enough reasons to spend the rest of his sentence in home confinement.

Giannulli was in solitary confinement when the request was first filed. He has been let back into the general population.

The judge insists prison officials are getting better at handling Covid-19 issues, and the vaccine is on the way, so Giannulli can stay put.

His wife, and mother of his daughters Isabella and Olivia, served two months behind bars and was released in December.

Loughlin and Giannulli were among 50 individuals charged by the FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office for fraud- and bribery-related offenses in March 2019, in a nationwide college entrance exam cheating scandal.