Luke Evans joins Tom Hanks in Disney's Pinocchio

Luke Evans has been cast alongside Tom Hanks in Disney's live-action retelling of Pinocchio.



It was announced last year that Hanks was reuniting with his longtime collaborator Robert Zemeckis - who he has worked with on Forrest Gump, Cast Away, and The Polar Express - to play Geppetto, whose wish brings the titular wooden puppet to life, in the filmmaker's live-action remake of the classic tale.



And now the rest of the cast is being assembled, with Deadline reporting that the Welsh actor, who portrayed Gaston in Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast remake, has signed up to play another Disney villain - The Coachman.

T

he character is a sinister, shadowy figure who is one of the antagonists in Disney's 1940 animated flick, which told the tale of a living puppet who, with the help of a cricket as his conscience, must prove himself worthy to become a real boy.



Evans shared the article on Twitter and simply added, "I cannot wait to start!!!!"



It was revealed at Disney Investor Day in December that Pinocchio, which will be written by Zemeckis and Chris Weitz, will skip cinemas and head straight for Disney+.



Evans, who is also known for The Hobbit films, three Fast & Furious movies, and The Girl on the Train, recently starred in British crime drama miniseries The Pembrokeshire Murders and will soon appear in the thriller movie Crisis as well as miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers alongside Melissa McCarthy, Nicole Kidman, and Michael Shannon.



During Disney Investor Day, it was also revealed that Evans will reprise the role of Gaston alongside Josh Gad as LeFou for a Beauty and the Beast live-action prequel series for Disney+. Production on the show is set to begin this spring.