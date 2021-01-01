NEWS Alton Mason to star as Little Richard in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic - report Newsdesk Share with :





Alton Mason has reportedly signed up to star as Little Richard in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.



The 23-year-old model has landed the coveted role following a lengthy search by the Australian director, who has been waiting for months to find the perfect person to portray the legendary musician, according to Deadline.



Mason joins a star-studded ensemble cast featuring the likes of Austin Butler, who is playing leading man Elvis Presley, and two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks, who is portraying the iconic star's longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker.



Production on the movie in Australia was halted in March last year after it was revealed Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for Covid-19, and even after filming was resumed in September, Luhrmann still hadn't cast the role of Little Richard, editors at Deadline report.



The hugely influential American musician, famous for such hits as Tutti Frutti, Long Tall Sally, and Rip it Up, passed away in May last year at the age of 87.



Luhrmann's biopic will focus on the life and music of Elvis and his complex relationship with his manager Parker, as well as his marriage to Priscilla Presley, played by Olivia DeJonge.



Luhrmann co-wrote the screenplay with Craig Pearce and is also producing the film alongside Andrew Mittman.



Mason has so far had an illustrious career, starting out as a dancer before turning to fashion, and was the first Black male model to walk for Chanel in 2019.



He was recently named on this year’s 30 Under 30 list by Forbes magazine and released his short film Rise in Light, which he wrote and starred in.