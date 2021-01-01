Lindsay Lohan's team asks fan to remove Cameo video from TikTok

Lindsay Lohan's team has requested that a Cameo video she sent to a fan preparing to come out to her parents is taken off TikTok.

The fan, named Alana, took to the video-sharing website site on Sunday to reveal she had reached out to the Mean Girls star for help in revealing all to her parents in a Cameo video - and the actress responded, insisting she should be honest and upfront with her mum and dad.

"Hi Alana, it's Lindsay Lohan," she said in the Cameo video reply. "I know that you are about to take a very big step in telling your parents who you truly are and what you want them to accept of you and I think you should do it yourself."

After Alana posted the video, it quickly went viral, but she later received a message from Lohan's Cameo account asking her to take it down.

"Hi! Just wanted to ask if you could take the cameo down because it was private for your use only," the message read.

However, a representative for Cameo told Variety: "The user has a license to share the unedited video."

Alana told Variety that she's "confused" as to why Lohan would want the video removed, and has no plans to take it off her TikTok page.

In the clip, Lohan was fully supportive of her fan, telling her: "I think that coming from you, you’ll feel a lot of power and strength and it’s important that you are who you truly are and that you love yourself and that you can live by that and tell your parents that. I promise you they will understand,"