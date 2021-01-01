Nicole Kidman preps to play Lucille Ball following fan backlash

Nicole Kidman has thoroughly researched her part as Lucille Ball for an upcoming biopic about the TV comedy icon, following some online criticism over her receiving the role.

Fans of the I Love Lucy star took to the internet earlier this month to share their dismay at Kidman's casting as Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos, suggesting that Will & Grace star Debra Messing would have been a better pick.

But in a new interview with Variety, Kidman said she has been watching episodes of the early sitcom in preparation and has immersed herself in the character.

“I love Lucille, having looked now and delved into her,” the Australian actress shared.

“She’s an amazing woman. I’m very excited for people to see what Aaron found out about her and the way he’s interpreted Desi and Lucy and the way that it’s so rich. I didn’t know any of this,” she went on.

Javier Bardem will portray Desi Arnaz, Ball's on-and-off screen husband. The film will centre on the pair's turbulent relationship, and Kidman gushed that Bardem's presence was a real boost to the project.

“With Aaron’s words and his direction and Javier … that’s kind of a wonderful prospect to, you know," she enthused, before adding humbly: "but yikes, off we go. Give it a go. Try my best - see if I can do it.”