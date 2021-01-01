Tim Robbins files for divorce from secret wife

Tim Robbins has filed for divorce from his secret wife.

The Shawshank Redemption star has requested a dissolution of marriage to end his union with Gratiela Brancusi.

According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, the couple secretly wed after dating for several years.

Tim and Gratiela were spotted together at his movie premieres, but Robbins always referred to her as his "girlfriend".

The now-former couple was also photographed at a hockey game in 2019 with the kids from Tim's long romance with Susan Sarandon. The 62-year-old and Susan, 74, were an item from 1988 after meeting on the set of Bull Durham, until 2009, but they never married. They have children Jack, 31, and 28-year-old Miles together.

Although Robbins keeps his private life out of the spotlight, he did previously tell People that he fully supported his kids' ambitions to carve out careers in entertainment.

"It's hard because, you know, it's hard enough for any individual," he said. "It doesn't help when both of your parents are Oscar winners.

"You have to follow your heart and whatever your voice is. I have to say I'm also proud of my daughter too (Amurri Martino, Susan's daughter with Franco Amurri) who is a mother of two. She's an amazing parent and a super talented writer."