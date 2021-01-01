Oprah leads tributes to 'treasure' Cicely Tyson

Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay have led tributes to Cicely Tyson, following the veteran actress' death on Thursday.

The multi-Emmy winner's passing was announced by her longtime manager, and her famous friends and fans were quick to pay their respects.

Oprah posted a clip of herself interviewing Tyson on Twitter and added the caption: "@IAmCicelyTyson's iconic beauty may have gotten her noticed at a young age, but it's her talent that made her the living legend she is."

The TV personality added: "And she's finally telling her story. I read her memoir #JustAsIAm and now fully understand why she is such a treasure. What a life!"

Tyson's memoir, Just As I Am, was released two days before her death.

Filmmaker DuVernay also took to Twitter and urged fans and followers to check out a "magnificent" profile of "the icon", created by CBS bosses to promote her new book.

"I smiled, cried and am inspired beyond words," Ava, who cast Cicely in her 2020 series Cherish The Day, wrote.

"She's a dream of a woman and an artist. 96 years wise. Her must-read memoir just debuted. It is luminous, like her," she shared.

There have also been social media tributes from Questlove, Vanessa Williams, Tyson's The Help co-star Octavia Spencer, Tiffany Haddish, Lena Waithe, and Zendaya, who tweeted: "This one hurts, today we honor and celebrate the life of one of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you Cicely Tyson. Rest in great power."