Rita Ora took acting advice from Michael Caine for Twist

Rita Ora received some acting advice from Sir Michael Caine while the pair worked together on Twist.

Chatting with Digital Spy, Ora said that she hit Caine up for pointers on the set of the Oliver Twist adaptation, one of the first movies The Hot Right Now singer has ever starred in.

"I just wanted to ask (Caine) how do you remember everything?" she shared.

"He said sometimes in the moment, I may not stick completely to it, but it suits the role and suits how I'm feeling in the moment, you have to really trust your instincts," Ora revealed.

"It's that whole thing of acting without acting," she added.

Ora took on the role of Dodge, an update of the Artful Dodger, in the Martin Owen directed film, and gushed over co-star Caine, who plays the antagonistic Fagin.

"I got a lot of advice from him and he's just so, so cool. He has no ego, very kind, very gentle, extremely supportive and encouraging, a great team player and obviously an amazing actor," she praised.

Twist, which is set in modern-day London, also features Rafferty Law as the titular Twist and Lena Headey as Sikes. It is set to be released to Sky Cinema in early 2021.