Tyler Perry gets Covid-19 vaccine ahead of documentary

Tyler Perry has had the Covid-19 vaccine, as he preps a BET documentary to reassure the Black community.

The movie mogul has received both doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, and told Gayle King on CBS This Morning that he wanted to make Covid-19 Vaccine And The Black Community: A Tyler Perry Special to help put people's fears to rest.

"If you look at our history in this country, the Tuskegee experiment, Henrietta Lacks, it raises flags for us as African American people. So I understand why there's a healthy scepticism about the vaccine," he said, admitting that at first, he "didn't really feel like I could trust it".

"But once I got all of the information, found out the researchers, I was very, very happy," he added.

As well as documenting Perry's own experience with the vaccine, the half-hour BET special features him interviewing both Carlos del Rio, MD Executive Associate Dean for Emory School of Medicine at Grady Health System, and Kimberly Dyan Manning, MD Professor of Medicine at Grady Health System.

"I have a crew that works for me, and they're largely African-American people who were all sceptical about the vaccine. When they sat in the room, as they worked on the cameras, and doing hair and make-up and all that stuff, they listened to all the information, and by the time we got to the end of it, they all wanted to take it," he explained. "So I think, again, it all goes back to getting the correct information and getting it from people that you trust and you understand."

Perry received the second dose of his vaccine on Monday.