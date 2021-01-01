Nicole Kidman to front TV adaptation of Norwegian Oscars entry

Nicole Kidman has added to her busy slate after signing on to produce and star in a TV series adaptation of Norway's 2021 Best Foreign Film Oscars entry, Hope.

Maria Sodahl's film - about the 12 days of a family's Christmas - has been selected as the Norwegian offering for the Best International Feature Film category at the Academy Awards, and now it's set to hit the small screen, based on an adaptation by Alice Bell and directed by Lulu Lang.

Hope is described as a complicated family drama, which follows one family during their Christmas together, and sees the unravelling of a marriage.

Nicole will act as executive producer on the project, alongside Bell and Blossom Films' Per Saari.

The original movie, starring Andrea Bræin Hovig and Stellan Skarsgard, was selected to receive the European Cinemas Label Award for Best Film in the Berlin Film Festival's Panorama section and Sodahl was nominated for Best Director at the 2020 European Academy Awards.

After winning acclaim for her role in HBO drama The Undoing, Kidman can be seen next in the Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers and the Robert Eggers Viking epic The Northman. The Oscar winner will also portray Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin's upcoming Being The Ricardos.