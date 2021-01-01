Tessa Thompson: 'I don't want comfortable acting roles'

Tessa Thompson has always felt afraid of getting “too comfortable” with her acting roles.

The star has enjoyed a varied career, appearing in the Marvel superhero franchise and Creed movies as well as countless indie films.

In a chat with Town and Country magazine, Tessa outlined her aim to always try and challenge herself with different projects.

“I think that’s why I like what I do,” she said. “I’ve always felt a little afraid of what happens when we get too comfortable, that we’re not growing. Maybe I’m a masochist or maybe I’m a sucker for the discomfort of the first squeak.”

Tessa is no stranger to being the first to “squeak” if she disagrees with decisions being made on movie sets, and the 37-year-old has realised that progress can be made when she decides to speak up.

“There’s invariably people in the room that have been silenced,” she explained. “I remember a distinct moment on set. A squeak just came out of me, I didn’t even mean for it to, and then I could see the secret little smile on some of the women around the room, and you realise that there’s a choir of wheels waiting to squeak together…

“You realise you have support and you’re not squeaking just on your own behalf. You’re squeaking for everybody.”

She can currently be seen starring in Sylvie’s Love, streaming on Amazon. The movie, in which she also acted as executive producer, follows Sylvie – an ambitious young woman living in Harlem during the ‘50s, who experiences love and loss before realising the importance of self-worth.

Tessa, who plays Sylvie, had doubts about committing to the love story.

“There’s a lot of emphasis on historical context. I was conflicted as to whether it would work, whether you could tell a story like that,” she admitted.