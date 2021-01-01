Jared Leto and Darren Aronofsky reunite for thriller

Jared Leto and Darren Aronofsky are reuniting for a new thriller.

The pair last worked together on the filmmaker's critically-acclaimed psychological drama Requiem for a Dream more than 20 years ago, and now they're joining forces on the upcoming contained thriller Adrift, according to Deadline.

The film is based on the short story by author Koji Suzuki, and focuses on the crew of a fishing boat that discovers a mysterious abandoned yacht in the open sea after receiving a strange distress call.

Suzuki also penned Ring, the short mystery novel that the 1998 Japanese horror film was based upon, and was later turned into a Hollywood movie in 2002, starring Naomi Watts.

Aronofsky will co-write the screenplay with Luke Dawson, and Jason Blum will be serving as producer for Blumhouse Productions.

According to Deadline, Oscar winner Leto has been attached to the project for more than 10 years, and the film was greenlit after he managed to persuade Aronofsky to helm the thriller.

The Black Swan filmmaker has a busy year ahead, after it was announced he would be working with Brendan Fraser on drama The Whale, which tells the story of a morbidly obese recluse who is desperate to reconnect with his teenage daughter.

Leto is also juggling a jam-packed schedule, as he's due to star in a Tron: Legacy sequel as well as Ridley Scott's star-studded flick Gucci, while his turn as a vampire superhero in Sony/Marvel blockbuster Morbius has seen its release postponed until January 2022.