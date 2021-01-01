Armie Hammer's estranged wife breaks silence following cannibal movie reports

Armie Hammer's estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers has broken her silence amid the actor's scandal, to comment on a report that former collaborators Timothee Chalamet and Luca Guadagnino are working on a new cannibal movie.

The actor has stepped down from a string of roles - including a new TV series about the making of movie classic The Godfather - after hitting headlines when a string of exes came forward with claims about his alleged odd sexual appetites, including allegations that he exhibited cannibalistic tendencies.

While Hammer has strongly denied the claims, it's now been reported that Chalamet and Guadagnino - with whom he worked on the award-winning Call Me By Your Name - are re-teaming for a new horror love story called Bones & All.

As gossip website Just Jared shared news of the film on Instagram, Chambers - who shares two children with Hammer - simply wrote in the comments: "No. Words."

Chambers filed for divorce from Hammer in July last year, after they wed in 2010. Announcing their split, she said at the time: "It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bones & All will tell the story of a woman, played by Taylor Russell, who embarks on a cross-country trip as she searches for the father she's never met in an attempt to understand why she has the urge to kill and eat the people that love her.