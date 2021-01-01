NEWS Viola Davis honours TV mum Cicely Tyson with heartfelt tribute Newsdesk Share with :





Viola Davis has paid tribute to her TV mother Cicely Tyson, following her death on Thursday.



The multi-Emmy winner portrayed the mother of Davis' character, Annalise Harkness, in hit U.S. drama series How to Get Away with Murder, while also acting alongside her fellow Oscar winner in 2011 movie The Help.



"I'm devastated. My heart is just broken," Viola wrote on her Instagram account shortly after the news of Cicely's death broke. "I loved you so much!! You were everything to me!



"You made me feel loved and seen and valued in a world where there is still a cloak of invisibility for us dark chocolate girls. You gave me permission to dream... because it was only in my dreams that I could see the possibilities in myself."



Viola went on to thank the late actress for teaching her so many valuable lessons during the time they spent together.



She added: "I’m not ready for you to be my angel yet. But... I also understand that it’s only when the last person who has a memory of you dies, that you’ll truly be dead. In that case, you will be immortal. Thank you for shifting my life. Thank you for the long talks. Thank you for loving me. Rest well."



Oprah Winfrey, Zendaya, Ava DuVernay, Tiffany Haddish, and Questlove were also among the stars paying tribute to Tyson on Thursday evening.