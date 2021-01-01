Zach Braff joins Cheaper By the Dozen remake

Zach Braff has boarded the remake of Cheaper by the Dozen.

The Scrubs actor will play the father of a blended family of 12 in a reimagining of the comedy, alongside Gabrielle Union who signed up last year to star as the family's matriarch.

The film is being developed for Disney+, and has been brought to life by Black-ish creator/executive producer Kenya Barris, who is co-writing the script with Grown-ish executive producer Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry.

The new version of the comedy will focus on a multiracial family of 12 as they navigate their chaotic life at home while managing their family business.

Gail Lerner will serve as director, while Shawn Levy and Union will serve as executive producers, and it's slated to hit the streaming service in 2022.

Braff will play a role that was previously played on screen by Clifton Webb in the original 1950 film, and later by Steve Martin in the 2003 remake, directed by Levy, which also spawned a 2005 sequel, helmed by Adam Shankman.

The original Cheaper by the Dozen was released in 1950 and was based on the autobiographical book by Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey.

Braff will next be seen in the crime comedy The Comeback Trail opposite Robert De Niro, Tommy Lee Jones and Morgan Freeman, and biographical drama Percy alongside Christopher Walken and Christina Ricci.