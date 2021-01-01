Sacha Baron Cohen: 'Clueless cops saved my big Borat movie stunt'

Sacha Baron Cohen has thanked hapless U.S. police and security officers for helping him pull off one of the best stunts in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

The Brit reprised his role as Kazakh newsman Borat in the 2020 follow up to the 2006 comedy hit and admits law enforcement officials came perilously close to blowing his cover when he dressed up as former U.S. President Donald Trump for one of the film's pivotal moments.

In a new Variety Actors on Actors interview with Ben Affleck, Cohen reveals he was being "wanded down" by security agents when they heard a "Beep".

"The guy says, 'What is that?' And I go, 'It's my pacemaker'," the funnyman says. "I've got a field producer next to me who's completely c**pping himself. (Because) we're going to get busted."

And then the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer spotted a wire, which was part of a hidden device allowing Cohen to communicate with his producers.

"He goes, 'What is that?' And I didn't know what to say," explains Cohen. "I was completely stumped. He goes, 'Oh, that's the wire leading to your pacemaker, right?' I was like, 'Obviously'. He goes, 'All right, come through'."

Once inside the event - a Conservative Political Action Conference - Cohen pulled off his funny scene and was quickly apprehended by a bunch of Secret Service officers, demanding to know his true identity.

And again, he was saved by an officer, who wasn't quite on top of his game.

"One of the cops goes, 'Give me your ID....'," he adds. "I go, 'Listen, I'd like to, but my ID is in my shoe. Do you want me to take off my shoe?'"

Feeling sure he was busted and the whole premise of the movie was ruined, Cohen held his breath, before experiencing one more giant stroke of good fortune.

"And the guy goes, 'No, forget it,'" he smiles.