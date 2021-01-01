Nick Cannon's TV talk show to finally launch this autumn

Nick Cannon's daytime talk show is back on after TV bosses postponed the launch following the host's 2020 podcast drama, which cost him a syndicated radio show.

The rapper-turned-TV and radio personality's new programme will launch this autumn, according to Variety.

The show was set to premiere in September but it was shelved after comments Cannon made on a podcast about the history of Black and Jewish people hit the headlines and were widely condemned as anti-Semitic. He later apologised.

"It's been a longtime dream of mine to host my own daytime talk show and that I'm able to do this in New York City, bringing daytime television back to the place that has fostered generations of talent, is very special to me," the 40-year-old, who shares two children with ex-wife Mariah Carey, said in a statement. "With this show, we'll be uniting all aspects of entertainment in a unique way in the very place where a lot of what we know today as our culture started."

The star also has two kids with model Brittany Bell.