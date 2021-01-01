Ted Danson recalls 'exciting' first arrest with Jane Fonda

Ted Danson says it was an "exciting moment" when he got arrested with Jane Fonda for protesting about climate change last year.

The Good Place star was apprehended by police during one of Fonda's Fire Drill Friday protests at the White House in Washington and he admits it was quite the thrill getting arrested with the actress and activist, as he was fighting for something he truly believes in.

"It was (my first time getting arrested)...," Ted told Ellen DeGeneres on her daytime show, as a photo of him being escorted away by police was shown. "You could see that it was an exciting moment that I delighted in, mostly because I was with Jane Fonda..."

Ted says that Jane has become an important person in his life, and he feels inspired by the 83-year-old star’s dedication to worthy causes such as the environment.

"She's amazing... She's turned into one of my real inspirations in life...," Ted, 73, explained. "I think that I'd been kinda hiding behind, 'Oh, I work on ocean issues...' and I think that arrest made me want to double down on climate change. It meant a lot to meet her. It kinda changed my life."